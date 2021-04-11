Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

