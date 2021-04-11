Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OSW stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $972.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

