Dero Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Dero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $521,118.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00006270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,769.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.71 or 0.03598340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00431034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.52 or 0.01161993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.06 or 0.00498676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.09 or 0.00465273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.14 or 0.00369985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00209718 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,502,839 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

