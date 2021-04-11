Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

