Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 92,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $100.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

