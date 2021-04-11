Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

