Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SWBI opened at $18.18 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.