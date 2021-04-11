Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $81,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

