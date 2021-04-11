Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.