The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $23.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $66,968.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,217,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,471,888.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,479 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

