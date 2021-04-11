Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,663.67 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

