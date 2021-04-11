Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $710,000 Investment in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 129.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.