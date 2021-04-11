Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in ANSYS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $366.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.21 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

