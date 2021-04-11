Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

WMB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.