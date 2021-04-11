124,282 Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AAN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

