Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,237 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

