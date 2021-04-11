Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of The GEO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

GEO opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.