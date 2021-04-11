BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHP opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

