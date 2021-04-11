Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $11.68

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.