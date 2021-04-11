Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 261.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $446.80 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $214.58 and a one year high of $449.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.