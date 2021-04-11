Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

