Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

