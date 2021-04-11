Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 14,750 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.70 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

