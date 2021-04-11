ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $61.35 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

