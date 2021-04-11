Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $525,000 Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 1,061,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,970,000. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 331,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter.

QAI opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

