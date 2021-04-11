Mackinac Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

