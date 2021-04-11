Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ CCD opened at $33.00 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
