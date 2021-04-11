Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $13.74.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.