Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

