HARD Protocol Price Tops $2.19 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $119.15 million and $21.31 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00733549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,292.64 or 0.99313115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.74 or 0.00778432 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

