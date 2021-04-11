Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $65.22 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

