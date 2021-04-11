Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

