Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.54 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $221.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

