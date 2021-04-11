Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trustmark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

