Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,455,075 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,455,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

