6,790 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

J stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

