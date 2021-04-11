195,080 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

ESI opened at $19.19 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

