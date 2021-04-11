Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.15 Million in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,614,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,483,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $51.99 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018 in the last ninety days.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

