DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.98 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.84.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

