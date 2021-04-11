Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.11 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.67.

