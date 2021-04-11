Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

