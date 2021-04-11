Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 811 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 196,498 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $88.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.