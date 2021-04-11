Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

RYF opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

