Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $995,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $35.21 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

