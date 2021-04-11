Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

