iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

