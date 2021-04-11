Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.