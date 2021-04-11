1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,222 shares of company stock worth $31,868,546.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Truist upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

ONEM stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

