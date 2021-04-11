Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $62.78 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Roku worth $62,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.90. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

