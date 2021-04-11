Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0088

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 74% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $150,752.75 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004770 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,153,001 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

