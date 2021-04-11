CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Trading 129.2% Higher This Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 129.2% higher against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $571,362.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00054335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038064 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

